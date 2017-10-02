EXTRA: The Deadliest Mass Shooting in Modern US History

tell me its going to be ok

02 Oct 2017 · 20 minutes

EXTRA: The Deadliest Mass Shooting in Modern US History
Back
play Episode

Today, America is reeling from what looks to be the worst mass shooting in its history. A gunman opened fire during a concert at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Hotel yesterday, and the death toll is currently 59 with an astonishing 527 injured and currently being treated in hospitals throughout Las Vegas. Mia and Amelia recorded this special episode to debrief on the deadliest mass shooting in US history, and gun laws that desperately need a change.

Show Notes

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett. 

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright.

We read everything about Trump so you don’t have to. Head to our Facebook page to find all the latest articles we've been posting.

More Episodes

The Robert Mueller Report

14 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2019

BONUS: The Story of Jacinda Adern

14 minutes  ·  21 Mar 2019

BONUS: Trump's Very Bad Week

16 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2019

Fix This, Michael

37 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2018

Very Legal, Very Cool

25 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2018

Paint The Trees Red

23 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2018

Fighting Fake News With Fake News

27 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2018

Trump Is Cracking

28 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2018

We've Got The House Back

23 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2018

America Can't Catch Its Breath

30 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2018

Alt-Right Etiquette

24 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2018

Game On, Tiny

33 minutes  ·  17 Oct 2018

Anger and Despair and Silly Hats

34 minutes  ·  10 Oct 2018

Kavanaugh And Dr. Ford

35 minutes  ·  03 Oct 2018

But Brett Kavanaugh Was A Virgin

37 minutes  ·  26 Sep 2018

Burning Down The Capitol

31 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2018

Tremendously Hurricane

28 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2018

What Would Woodward Do?

32 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2018

We're Running Out Of Grown-Ups

28 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2018

Some Very Fine Criminals

32 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2018

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???