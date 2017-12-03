BONUS: Lock Him Up

tell me its going to be ok

03 Dec 2017 · 20 minutes

BONUS: Lock Him Up
Christmas has officially come early. Over the weekend, Former Trump Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in January. That's right. Flynn has flipped. As part of a plea bargain with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Flynn is agreeing to tell him anything and everything he wants to know. Mia and Amelia pickup the phone in a flurry to deep dive on what this means, and who's going down.

Your host is Amelia Lester with Mia Freedman.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett. 

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright. 

 

