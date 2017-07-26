BONUS: Former Transgender Army Captain Cate McGregor on Trump's Transgender Ban.

tell me its going to be ok

26 Jul 2017 · 21 minutes

Exclusive: In a series of early morning tweets, President Donald Trump announced - seemingly out of nowhere - a new policy banning Transgender people from the US military. The only reason given being the military 'cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption' transgender people entail. Nice. So what does it mean? And what toll will it take on the 15,000 trans people currently serving in the US military? Cate McGregor was a Group Captain of the Australian Defence Force, and the highest ranking trans military officer in Australia. And she says she saw it coming. 

Your host is Mia Freedman

With thanks to Cate McGregor

 Amelia Lester is on her honeymoon. Your producer is Elissa Ratliff

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or flick us an email at [email protected]

