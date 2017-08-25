BONUS: Psychopath Expert David Gillespie, On Trump

tell me its going to be ok

25 Aug 2017 · 20 minutes

BONUS: Psychopath Expert David Gillespie, On Trump
David Gillespie is an expert when it comes to diagnosing and dealing with psychopaths. The Australian lawyer, and author of the new book Taming Toxic People, has a brilliantly enlightening conversation with Mia this week about Donald Trump.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

This episode is produced by Luca Lavigne.

