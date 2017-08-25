BONUS: Psychopath Expert David Gillespie, On Trump

David Gillespie is an expert when it comes to diagnosing and dealing with psychopaths. The Australian lawyer, and author of the new book Taming Toxic People, has a brilliantly enlightening conversation with Mia this week about Donald Trump.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

This episode is produced by Luca Lavigne.

We read everything about Trump so you don’t have to. Head to our Facebook page to find all the latest articles we've been posting.

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or flick us an email at [email protected]

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.



You can buy Mia Freedman's book, David Gillespie's book, or any other book mentioned on any of our podccasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.