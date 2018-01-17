Bannon's in a Sh*thole

Bannon's in a Sh*thole
Everything happened VERY quickly this week...
Former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon resigned as Executive Chairman of Breitbart and Amelia thinks she knows why (she also thinks he didn't resign). The White House bungled a statement about the President's physical and none of us picked up on it (except Rachel Maddow, of course).
Plus Haiti, El Salvador and the entire continent of Africa are sh*toles according to Trump.
And Amelia thinks a porn star named Stormy Daniels could've swung the election the other way.

Your host is Mia Freedman with Amelia Lester.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

