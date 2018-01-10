Remember when Trump threatened to rain fire and fury upon North Korea? Well now American Journalist Michael Wolff has rained it down on him in his book, 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.’ Based on hours of interviews with Trump's senior staff, The President himself, and "Sloppy Steve" Bannon, the book paints a damning picture of the Commander in Chief (are any of us surprised?) So, what really goes on in the West Wing? What made Trump's former campaign director turn on him? And are we really supposed to believe The President's claims that he's a "very stable genius"?

