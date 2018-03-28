The Woman Out-Trumping Trump

SHOW NOTES

After Former National Security Adviser H.R McMaster stood down on March 22nd, we thought we had our show. Another week, another sacking. Right? Wrong. As the week progressed, it became clear another name would dominate headlines...

Stormy Daniels.

Between a tell-all 60 Minutes interview, recounts of their sexual encounter, and some blisteringly sharp tweets of her own, Stormy appears to be having the time of her life, toying with media attention in a way that’s not unlike Trump himself.

So what do we know now that we didn’t before? What are the repercussions of Stormy going public? And with John Bolton in charge of national security, is a nuclear war more or less likely than it was last week?

