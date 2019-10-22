Steph Claire Smith: Working With A Bestie Isn't All Roses And Champagne

social squad

22 Oct 2019 · 37 minutes

Steph Claire Smith: Working With A Bestie Isn't All Roses And Champagne
Back
play Episode

Steph Claire Smith is a business woman with serious game. She is one half of lifestyle brand Keep It Cleaner, co-owner of sunglass brand Soda Shades and swimwear brand Midnight Co.

Kicking her career off as a model, Steph has created a cult-like following with the Keep It Cleaner or “KIC Girls” through their app, podcast and delicious range of snacks now available at all good grocery stores. 

The KIC girls are a force to be reckoned with - they are a community of young women who literally worship the ground Steph - and her business partner and real-life bestie Laura Henshaw - walk on. 

Steph opens up to Tully about being happy, healthy and strong, the joys and difficulties of running an international business with your best friend, and how her early days in modelling helped her find her own boundaries.

GUEST: Steph Claire Smith @stephclairesmith @midnightco @keepitcleaner @sodashades
HOST: Tully Smyth - @tee_smyth
PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected] 

Social Squad is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Social Squad is also Mamamia's influencer marketing agency. Check us out on Instagram @socialsquad

Support the show.

More Episodes

Introducing: Overshare - Three Women. Too Much Information

32 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

How Keira Rumble Went From Tragedy To Triumph

36 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Lorinska Merrington On Going From Teacher To TV Star

29 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Tegan Martin: Miss Universe, Chronic Fatigue, Reality TV And Me

40 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Steph Claire Smith: Working With A Bestie Isn't All Roses And Champagne

37 minutes  ·  22 Oct 2019

Bree Tomasel Thought Channing Tatum Was Catfishing Her

36 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2019

Amy Castano Slides Into JLo’s DMs Almost Every Day

34 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2019

Linen, Beige, Minimal: Why Sara Crampton Is A Pioneer Of A Curated Feed

26 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Beauty Vlogger Lily Brown Doesn’t Hide Her Bad Skin Days

40 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Elle Ferguson On Going Solo

40 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2019

Therapy, Vibrators, Tarot: Flex Mami’s Real Take On Influencing

36 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2019

Sophie Cachia On Letting The Public Into Your Family

52 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2019

Laura Byrne On ‘The Bachelor Effect’

29 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2019

What Happened When Elle Ferguson Went To Kim Kardashian’s House

7 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2019

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???