Introducing: Overshare - Three Women. Too Much Information

social squad

17 Nov 2019 · 32 minutes

Introducing: Overshare - Three Women. Too Much Information
Back
play Episode

Hi Social Squad listeners!

We want to introduce you to your new favourite podcast; Overshare. It's the show you shouldn’t really be listening to, but can’t stop.

Hosted by Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia its like an invite into a private, adults-only group chat. 

So, if you love conversations that cut the BS and get candid about everything from sex and relationships to mental health then this is the show for you.

It’s smart, it's dumb, it's taboo. It's three women and too much information and there are new episodes every week.

Subscribe in your favourite podcast app or listen at mamamia.com.au/podcasts

This episode was brought to you by Venus

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharers to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected] 

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

Support the show.

More Episodes

Introducing: Overshare - Three Women. Too Much Information

32 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

How Keira Rumble Went From Tragedy To Triumph

36 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Lorinska Merrington On Going From Teacher To TV Star

29 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Tegan Martin: Miss Universe, Chronic Fatigue, Reality TV And Me

40 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Steph Claire Smith: Working With A Bestie Isn't All Roses And Champagne

37 minutes  ·  22 Oct 2019

Bree Tomasel Thought Channing Tatum Was Catfishing Her

36 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2019

Amy Castano Slides Into JLo’s DMs Almost Every Day

34 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2019

Linen, Beige, Minimal: Why Sara Crampton Is A Pioneer Of A Curated Feed

26 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Beauty Vlogger Lily Brown Doesn’t Hide Her Bad Skin Days

40 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Elle Ferguson On Going Solo

40 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2019

Therapy, Vibrators, Tarot: Flex Mami’s Real Take On Influencing

36 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2019

Sophie Cachia On Letting The Public Into Your Family

52 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2019

Laura Byrne On ‘The Bachelor Effect’

29 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2019

What Happened When Elle Ferguson Went To Kim Kardashian’s House

7 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2019

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???