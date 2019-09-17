Elle Ferguson On Going Solo

17 Sep 2019 · 40 minutes

Elle Ferguson On Going Solo
Elle Ferguson started as an influencer back in the days when a Blackberry was everyone’s device of choice. 

She also started influencing as part of the duo, They All Hate Us.

After building a hugely successful brand and ecommerce site, Elle decided to go part ways with the brand's founding partner and had to build a brand again, on her own.

She’s now the founder of Elle Effect and managed to get an invite to Kim Kardashian’s house for the launch of KKW Beauty.

Tully Smyth sits down with Elle to find out how she ended up in Kimye’s bathroom, how she runs her business, how Instagram played a role in her relationship, and how she deals with haters online.

GUEST: Elle Ferguson - @elle_ferguson

HOST: Tully Smyth - @tee_smyth

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

Social Squad is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Social Squad is also Mamamia's influencer marketing agency. Check us out on Instagram 

