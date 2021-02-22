Welcome to the first episode of the new series of Sealed Section! The podcast where sexologist Chantelle Otten answers all the questions you're too afraid to ask your girlfriends.

This episode has the potential to make people feel...uncomfortable. That's because it's all about infidelity. But cheating is not as black and white as people think it is; and getting to the bottom of why someone has cheated can help you move forward in the relationship.

In this episode, Chantelle answers three anonymous questions from listeners, who are cheating, or being cheated on.

Host: Chantelle Otten

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Send us a voice memo to [email protected]

This episode was produced by Emmeline Peterson



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.