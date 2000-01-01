Welcome to Sealed Section! The podcast where sexologist Chantelle Otten answers all the questions you're too afraid to ask your girlfriends.

While sex should be fun and pleasurable, the reality is, for a lot of people it's the complete opposite. Painful sex is all too common for people with vulvas, and in this episode Chantelle delves into some of the reasons why. From endometriosis and vaginismus, to trauma and beyond, Chantelle answers questions about how to manage painful sex, and the effect it can have not only on your body, but your psyche too.

