We Know What Porn You Watch

sealed section

12 May 2018 · 20 minutes

We Know What Porn You Watch
Back
play Episode

'Lesbian' is the #1 porn genre for Australian women, according to Pornhub. We unpack why so many of us are fired up by girl-on-girl, what it actually offers, and whether or not the act of watching it affects our sexuality.

READ MORE

Why straight women prefer lesbian porn

Why women watch lesbian porn more often than men

CONTACT US

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Call us if you want to be involved in the show. 02 8999 9386. We won't tell anyone. Promise. 

Or fling us an email: [email protected] 

You can buy Samantha's books at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network

More Episodes

The Anal Episode

33 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2018

The Libido Gap

30 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2018

Good Sex Doesn't Have To Be Dirty

27 minutes  ·  26 May 2018

Take It Lying Down

26 minutes  ·  19 May 2018

We Know What Porn You Watch

20 minutes  ·  12 May 2018

The Big O

20 minutes  ·  05 May 2018

Things Are About To Get Intimate

5 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2018

Coming Soon...

2 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2018

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???