Welcome to Sealed Section! The podcast where sexologist Chantelle Otten answers all the questions you're too afraid to ask your girlfriends.

We don't need to tell you that it's never too late to discover (or rediscover) your sexuality, whatever that means to you. Whether it's after a separation, or when your kids have grown up and moved out, or discovering toys in the bedroom for the first time, there's no age limit on great sex.

In this episode, Chantelle discusses the changes that happen to your body in your 40s, 50s and beyond, how to keep things working smoothly, and answers some juicy questions from women going through their 'sexual relaunch'.

