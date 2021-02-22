Welcome to Sealed Section! The podcast where sexologist Chantelle Otten answers all the questions you're too afraid to ask your girlfriends.

How many different types of orgasms have you had? Several? None? Both are completely normal and common, but it can be confusing. Chantelle breaks down a few different types of orgasms women can have, plus answers questions from listeners who are not sure if they've ever experienced an orgasm, and have just discovered a new type.

Host: Chantelle Otten

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Send us a voice memo to [email protected]

This episode was produced by Emmeline Peterson



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.