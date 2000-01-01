News
"Why Does Semen Taste Like Bleach?"

Welcome to Sealed Section! The podcast where sexologist Chantelle Otten answers all the questions you're too afraid to ask your girlfriends.

Kissing, massages, oral sex, touching, using toys, mutual masturbation. We often call these things 'foreplay', but truthfully, they are all a part of the sexual experience, and Chantelle prefers to call them 'outercourse'.

In this episode Chantelle explores all these fun things, and answers questions from listeners about spicing up your outercourse, how to incorporate prostate play, and exactly why semen can taste like bleach.

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Send us a voice memo to podcast@mamamia.com.au 

This episode was produced by Emmeline Peterson

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.