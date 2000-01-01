News
Help! Sex/Life Made Me Question My Relationship

Welcome to Sealed Section! The podcast where sexologist Chantelle Otten answers all the questions you're too afraid to ask your girlfriends.

This episode, Chantelle answers questions from listeners who are looking to bring the spice back into their relationship. Netflix show Sex/Life has had a lot of people talking (and not just about that shower scene) and assessing whether their relationship provides the passion they crave.

Chantelle breaks down why relationships tend to 'fizzle' sexually after 18 months, and gives tips on how to mix things up in the bedroom.

Host: Chantelle Otten

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Send us a voice memo to podcast@mamamia.com.au 

This episode was produced by Emmeline Peterson 

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.