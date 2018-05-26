Good Sex Doesn't Have To Be Dirty

sealed section

26 May 2018 · 27 minutes

Good Sex Doesn't Have To Be Dirty
Back
play Episode

There are two types of people in the world: those who need to de-germ their entire body prior to sex, and those who are good to go any given time... even if they've just stepped off the treadmill.

So is there any 'right' way to do it? Do the clean freaks need to embrace their natural odours, or is jumping in the shower the best way to get dirty?

CONTACT US

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Ask Samantha X a question: 02 8999 9386. 

Or fling us an email: [email protected] 

JOIN OUR SEALED SECTION GROUP ON FACEBOOK.

You can buy Samantha's books at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network

This episode was made possible by Porte-à-Vie.

More Episodes

The Anal Episode

33 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2018

The Libido Gap

30 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2018

Good Sex Doesn't Have To Be Dirty

27 minutes  ·  26 May 2018

Take It Lying Down

26 minutes  ·  19 May 2018

We Know What Porn You Watch

20 minutes  ·  12 May 2018

The Big O

20 minutes  ·  05 May 2018

Things Are About To Get Intimate

5 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2018

Coming Soon...

2 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2018

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???