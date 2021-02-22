Welcome to Sealed Section! The podcast where sexologist Chantelle Otten answers all the questions you're too afraid to ask your girlfriends.

We thought we'd end this season of Sealed Section with a bang - a solo bang in fact. While masturbation is one of life's (literal) pleasures, it doesn't come easily to all women.

So in this bumper episode, Chantelle answers EVERYTHING you want to know about self-pleasure. From what toys will work best for you, to whether it's ok to do with a partner sleeping next to you, to whether you can do it too much; nothing, and we mean nothing, will go untouched.

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Send us a voice memo to [email protected]

This episode was produced by Emmeline Peterson



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.