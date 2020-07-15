Battle Four: Jules Robinson VS Cam Merchant

Welcome to Quizzish! Mamamia’s podcast that’s about friends and facts and gin and trivia.



Every week, host Kelly McCarren will be joined by two rivals who will go head to head to see who can become the Quizzish trivia champion. And the best thing? You can play along too.



Joining Kelly in the studio today are Married At First Sight alumni and soon to be parents Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson.

So who knows more about reality TV? And which one is more competitive? Listen now to find out.

HOW DO I PLAY?

Quizzish is a game that can be played wherever you listen to your podcasts. Walking the dog. On a road trip. At a girls night on a speaker. Anywhere.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

There are three rounds, and inside every round, 3 games, and three questions per game. I’m going to ask you and those playing along at home questions - and you will write the answers down, then at the end of each game we’ll have a score count and reveal who was right and who was wrong. For every correct answer, you’ll get a point, for every incorrect answer, you’ll get...well, nothing.

WHAT WILL I NEED?

Some paper, a pen or your best trivia voice.

CREDITS:

Quizzish is hosted by Kelly McCarren https://www.instagram.com/kelly_mccarren/

With thanks to Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson

Quizzish is produced by Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia’s Head of Audio is Bridget Northeast

