Battle Seven: Brittany Hockley VS Sheri Hockley

Welcome to Quizzish! Mamamia’s podcast that’s about friends and facts and gin and trivia.



Every week, host Kelly McCarren will be joined by two rivals who will go head to head to see who can become the Quizzish trivia champion. And the best thing? You can play along too.

Today Kelly is joined by sisters and best friends, Brittany and Sheri Hockley.

We first got to know Britt on the Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor. Since then she’s launched a successful podcast called Life Uncut with Laura Byrne and at the time of recording, she’s just gotten back from Bachelor In Paradise.

And today, she’s here to play Quizzish with her sister, nutritionist, and radiologist Sheri Hockley.

HOW DO I PLAY?

Quizzish is a game that can be played wherever you listen to your podcasts. Walking the dog. On a road trip. At a girls night on a speaker. Anywhere.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

There are three rounds, and inside every round, 3 games, and three questions per game. I’m going to ask you and those playing along at home questions - and you will write the answers down, then at the end of each game we’ll have a score count and reveal who was right and who was wrong. For every correct answer, you’ll get a point, for every incorrect answer, you’ll get...well, nothing.

WHAT WILL I NEED?

Some paper, a pen or your best trivia voice.

CREDITS:

Quizzish is made possible by our partners at Gordon’s London Dry Gin. Gordon’s....Shall we? https://brand-au.shortlyst.com/gordons/14901

Quizzish is hosted by Kelly McCarren https://www.instagram.com/kelly_mccarren/

With thanks to Brittany Hockley and Sheri Hockley

Fancy another competition? Take our 3 minute survey for your chance to win a $50 gift voucher by following this link: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5621600/26df8e685012

Quizzish is produced by Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Quizzish is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.