Stretch Marks & Feet: Our Secret Turn Ons

Everyone is different especially in the bedroom so today we're talking secret turn-ons!



Plus how close is too close when it comes to the partners of your friends or your friend's partners. Do you share a friendship group, or keep it separate?



And we unlock our private personas and discuss how they differ to our public ones.

This episode was brought to you by MAC Cosmetics

CREDITS:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

CONTACT US:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss? Call our PodP on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to join the conversation? Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/