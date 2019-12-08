What Are Your Secret Girl Habits?

overshare

6 days ago · 33 minutes

What Are Your Secret Girl Habits?
Back
play Episode

We all have those secret behaviours that we only ever do alone and in the privacy of our own home, well today it's all out in the open because Kel, Flex and Lem are sharing theirs. 

Plus we get a little bit serious and chat about the reality of pet grief and why sometimes it feels like we need to suppress it. 

And Lem opens up about being in a relationship with someone who has kids and the  reactions she receives from other people. 

PSA: This is our last episode for 2019! We'll be back and ready to share more in Jan 2020. 

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS  

This episode was brought to you by Venus

More Episodes

What Are Your Secret Girl Habits?

33 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Does Kissing ALWAYS Have To Turn To Sex?

37 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

So, How Do You Masturbate?

30 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Kelly McCarren's Wedding Was A Disaster

29 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

What's So Wrong With Being Attracted To Your Friend

27 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Is It Ever OK to Cheat?

32 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Three Women. Too Much Information.

31 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Coming Soon: Overshare

4 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???