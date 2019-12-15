"I Broke Up With My Ex Because A Psychic Told Me To"

Hello world, we're back and welcome to 2020. 

Today Flex reveals she made a pretty big life decision off something a psychic once said to her, but what are our actual thoughts on the profession? 

Plus we chat about that one person you're scared to disappoint, or in Kel and Lem's case, everyone. 

And it's time for everyone to overshare when we chat about the worst things you've ever done at work. 
This is a safe space ladies...

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

This episode was brought to you by MAC Cosmetics 

