24 Oct 2019 · 4 minutes

Coming Soon: Overshare
Overshare is the podcast you shouldn’t really be listening to, but can’t stop.

Hosted by Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia its like an invite into a private, adults-only group chat.  So, if you love conversations that cut the BS and get candid about everything from sex and relationships to mental health then this is the podcast for you.

It’s smart, it's dumb, it's taboo. It's three women and too much information and it's dropping Monday November 4th.  

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

 

