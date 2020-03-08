Search

Pop Up: They're Not Called Sex Toys Anymore

overshare

3 days ago · 31 minutes

Pop Up: They're Not Called Sex Toys Anymore
play Episode

Hey! We're dropping into your feed to share an awesome episode of Lady Startup with you. 

It's about sex toys. Well except they're not called sex toys anymore. They're called pleasure products. 

Today’s guest, Lara Pack, turned her own painful sexual experiences into a business. After completing the Lady Startup Activation in 2019, Lara founded Elixir Play, with the aim of teaching women more about their bodies and ways to improve their sex lives. 

And the result? Lots of happier, more satisfied women.

But it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Lara, and in this episode she tells Lady Startup founder, Mia Freedman, how she deals with criticism and judgement. 

This episode was brought to you by the MYOB & Smiling Mind Small Business Program. Partnering to make mental health everyone’s business.

Visit the Elixir Play website HERE or follow them on Instagram HERE.

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We're listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

You can find Mia on Instagram HERE and get her free weekly newsletter HERE

Guests: Lara Pack, Elixir Play

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald

