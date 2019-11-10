Is It Ever OK to Cheat?

10 Nov 2019

Is It Ever OK to Cheat?
Therapy is in session ladies!!

Today on the show, Lem Flex and Kel discuss what goes on behind the scenes when someone cheats in a relationship. Is there ever an acceptable reason for it? Are we as humans really supposed to be monogamous?

Plus we unpack 'cringe stalking' on social media. Is there someone on Insta you can't help checking up on?  An ex's new girlfriend perhaps?... Kelly.

And Flex chats about why it's impossible to care about everything these days, especially when caring can be perceived as performative.

It's smart, it's dumb, it's taboo so get listening!

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

