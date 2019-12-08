Does Kissing ALWAYS Have To Turn To Sex?

Is it possible to have foreplay without it escalating?



Kel, Flex and Lem are chatting about why we associate kissing so strongly with full blown sex.



Plus, what makes a good parent? And can we be the judge of that... We're gonna try.



And we share our worst rejection stories from relationships, friendships and workplaces.

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

