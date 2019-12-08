Does Kissing ALWAYS Have To Turn To Sex?

Does Kissing ALWAYS Have To Turn To Sex?
Is it possible to have foreplay without it escalating? 

Kel, Flex and Lem are chatting about why we associate kissing so strongly with full blown sex. 

Plus, what makes a good parent? And can we be the judge of that... We're gonna try. 

And we share our worst rejection stories from relationships, friendships and workplaces. 

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS  

This episode was brought to you by Venus

