It's Time We Talk About Dick Pics

Remember when dick pics weren't a thing? Yeah us either.



Today we're chatting about the dating ritual that we kinda wish wasn't a thing.



Plus do you believe in soulmates? We discuss whether romantically it's a thing or if it's just platonic soulmates.



And what are basic life skills everyone should have? What's the best way to leave a party or conversation you're just not vibing. Apparently there's an art to it, and no, it's not always a good old ghost.



CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart and Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss? Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to join the conversation? Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/



This episode was brought to you by MAC Cosmetics