What's So Wrong With Being Attracted To Your Friend

Have you ever been attracted to one of your friends??



It's something that most of us can probably relate to at one point in time or another and today Kel, Lem and Flex chat why it can happen and how to deal with it.



Plus who knew there were so many ways to greet someone? We chat about why some people just aren't huggers and what this might say about their "vibe".



Plus, the etiquette of showering nude at the gym.



It's smart, it's dumb, it's taboo so get listening!

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss? Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

