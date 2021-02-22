Yumiko Kadota always dreamed of being a doctor. And it happened. She made it happen. And at first, she thrived in the high-pressure, high-performance environment of the public hospital system. Until she didn’t.

It culminated in a total breakdown at which point Yumiko had no choice but to resign.

On her way out, she wrote a searing, emotional blog post that gave an inside account of how a broken system was breaking young doctors - and it went viral. So what went wrong? And how is she now?

