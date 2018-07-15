Wren and Ayla's Story: When Your Wife Is Trans

Wren Holdom had been with her partner Ayla for almost a decade when a revelation in a Chinese restaurant turned their lives upside down. Learning that her spouse was transgender was just the beginning of a journey that included difficult conversations with family, being outed by the tabloid press at Prince William's wedding and ultimately strengthening their bond and cementing their commitment to one another.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guests Wren and Ayla Holdom.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

