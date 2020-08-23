BONUS: William McInnes On Being The Best Single Dad Possible

Today is Father's Day.

And whether it's a happy, sad or complicated day for you, here at No Filter we wanted to share a special episode that serves as a reminder of how powerful the bond between fathers and their children can be.

You might remember William McInnes from Seachange, or Blue Heelers, but what you may not know about him is that he can really tell a story. He’s been doing it for the past 30 years, first as an actor and later as a writer.

William has written over 11 books. A lot of them, around the themes of growing up in Australia. And his latest, Fatherhood, is a personal tribute to Aussie dads everywhere.

William lost the love of his life, his wife Sarah in 2011. He raised their two children, Clem, and Stella by himself. He knows hardship and he isn’t afraid to share what he’s learned or get honest about his feelings.

This interview isn’t about grief or loss, it’s about a man doing the best he can for his family.

