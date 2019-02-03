William McInnes: Being The Best Single Dad Possible

You might remember William McInnes from Seachange, or Blue Heelers, but what you may not know about him is that he can really tell a story. He’s been doing it for the past 30 years, first as an actor and later as a writer.

William has written over 11 books. A lot of them, around the themes of growing up in Australia. And his latest, Fatherhood, is a personal tribute to Aussie dads everywhere.

Mia’s conversation with William was a rollercoaster. One minute they were laughing uncontrollably, the next they were crying. William lost the love of his life, his wife Sarah in 2011. He raised their two children, Clem, and Stella by himself. He knows hardship and he isn’t afraid to share what he’s learned or get honest about his feelings.

This interview isn’t about grief or loss, it’s about a man doing the best he can for his family.

