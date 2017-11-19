When Emma Ayres Became Eddie

Until a few years ago, professional violin player, former presenter of the Classic Breakfast program on ABC Classic FM and music teacher Eddie Ayres had presented to the world as female. You might remember his name being Emma back then.

But while on a solo bike ride of Pakistan in 2013, Eddie watched the Oscar Winning film Boys Don’t Cry - and it was here that he realised he was not a self described ‘butch lesbian’ but transgender.

What happened next was quite literally life changing.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Eddie Ayres

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

