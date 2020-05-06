Search

When Andrew Met Anne: A Son's Story

no filter

18 hours ago · 42 minutes

When Andrew Met Anne: A Son's Story
Back
play Episode

We've wanted to bring you this story for a while now - because it's a story that's played out in our extended Mamamia family. 

Anne Stephens (mother of Mamamia's Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens) was twenty-two and finishing her teaching degree when she discovered she was pregnant. 

It was 1982 and things were different then. She couldn't see where she could give the baby the life she wanted for him. 

37 years later, he found her. After a mission and a half. Here's Andrew's story. Anne's story is here. 

Jessie and Clare Stephens are Anne’s daughters (she also has twin sons, Jack and Nick) and they have written beautifully on Mamamia about the experience of finding their mystery brother’s birth certificate when they were 14 years old and what it was like to finally watch his reunion with their mother almost 15 years later on the other side of the world. You can read their story here. https://www.mamamia.com.au/adoption-australia/

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly column here. 

Guest: Anne Stephens

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Technical Producer: Ian Camilleri  

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait 

More Episodes

When Andrew Met Anne: A Son's Story

42 minutes  ·  18 hours ago

When Anne Met Andrew: A Mother's Story

41 minutes  ·  5 days ago

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Dr Norman Swan

27 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Malcolm Turnbull's New Life

38 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

How Are You Doing? Amanda Gordon On COVID19 Anxiety

27 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Bringing Women Back To Life: The Dr Catherine Hamlin Story

46 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Trinny Woodall

19 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Let's Talk About Sex With Tracey Cox

46 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Osher Gunsberg

24 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

A Happy Update From The Happiest Man Alive, Eddie Jaku

60 minutes  ·  13 Apr 2020

Simi Polonsky Returns With Some Beautiful News

56 minutes  ·  10 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Turia Pitt

24 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Alison Brahe-Daddo

21 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2020

Julia Baird Finds Light In The Darkness

42 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Susan Carland

22 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Amelia Lester

29 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

Sara Marie Fedele: The Original Reality Star

56 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2020

The Extraordinary True Story of Susan Francis: Part Two

45 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Libby Trickett

15 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

The Extraordinary True Story of Susan Francis

34 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???