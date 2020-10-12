Introducing What I Eat When

no filter

13 hours ago · 32 minutes

Introducing What I Eat When
Back
play Episode

We're dropping into your feed to share an awesome episode of our new podcast, What I Eat When, with you.

What do you eat when... you're alone? You're homesick? You're celebrating?

What you eat when says a lot about you, about your culture, your taste, your family, and what matters to you. Food is so much more than just fuel, it’s an excuse to express who we are and what connects us.

What I Eat When is a Mamamia podcast that’s all about meals, moments, and memories. And on our first episode host Silvia Colloca is joined by self-confessed 'Crap Housewife' Jessica Rowe. 

So what does Jess eat when she's on holiday? Or when she's pregnant?

And why does she match her hats with the dinner she's making? 

Although she doesn't like cooking, as she explains to Silvia, she still likes eating. And food holds a lot of memories for her. As you're about to find out...

CREDITS 

Host: Silvia Colloca

Guest: Jessica Rowe 

Executive Producers: Zoe Ferguson and Elissa Ratliff 

CONTACT US

If you want to send us feedback or a picture of your take on today's recipe, then send us an email at [email protected] 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Introducing What I Eat When

32 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Inside The Life Of A Secret Alcoholic

30 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Day Shanna Realised She Was An Alcoholic

59 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Candice Warner Has Climbed Back From Rock Bottom. Again

44 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Constance Hall Has Had One Hell Of A Year

43 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2020

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part Two

31 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2020

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part One

29 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2020

Parenting, Polyamory & Surviving A Refugee Camp

36 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

Magazine Queens: The Editors Who Influenced A Generation

56 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

BONUS: Coping With Pregnancy Loss

25 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2020

Loneliness: The Silent Epidemic

56 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

What Happened To Sophie Delezio

58 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2020

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

31 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Vivian McGrath Never Thought She’d Find Love Again

37 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Courtney Ugle Isn't Letting Her Past Dictate Her Future

29 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

RBG, Hillary & Trump

32 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Nikki Boyer: Dying For Sex

56 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Madeleine West Has Found Her Voice

36 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Layne Beachley Had Three Mothers

49 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

BONUS: William McInnes On Being The Best Single Dad Possible

52 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout