Whatever Happened To Poppy King?

no filter

26 Jun 2016 · 46 minutes

Whatever Happened To Poppy King?
Back
play Episode

She started making the lipsticks she would want to wear when she was 19. Within three years Poppy King was head of the biggest cosmetic company in Australia. She was one of the few young women in our pre-Internet public life and she changed the psyche of Australia in terms of what we could make and what we could export. 

And then she disappeared. Poppy moved to New York and Australia’s lips were never the same. Then, this year, Mia Freedman bought a new lipstick in a cool Sydney make-up store and realised it was made by her old friend Poppy. Weeks later, they sat down in New York City to discuss success, failure and the peculiar experience of being a successful young woman with a target on their back. 

Show Notes

Your host was Mia Freedman

With thanks to Poppy King. Find out more about her new lipstick range here.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff.

Contact this show, suggest a guest, or leave feedback via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Visit us on Facebook at Mamamia Podcast Network

And email is [email protected]

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???