Whatever happened to the original Aussie supermodel Alison Brahe?

no filter

02 Jul 2017 · 52 minutes

Whatever happened to the original Aussie supermodel Alison Brahe?
Back
play Episode

If you’re a woman of a certain age, the name Alison Brahe will make you squeal. Or at least step back in time to the 80's and 90's when she was on the cover of Dolly. And Cleo. And Cosmo. And then she married Australia’s most eligible bachelor, Cameron Daddo, who was the host of the dating show, Perfect Match. They were the Brad and Jen of Australia; the golden couple of their time. Now, after 25 years out of the country, and the spotlight - Alison is back home with her family. She sat down with Mia to talk about how modelling harmed her self esteem, what happened when her marriage to Cameron broke down for a year and what she plans on doing now she is home. 

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Alison Brahe Daddo.

Buy any books mentioned in our podcast at ibooks at apple.co/mamamia, and this is where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

The Executive Producer of podcasts is Monique Bowley

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: [email protected]u

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???