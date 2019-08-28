The Second Half Of Tully Smyth's Story

Tully Smyth rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother in 2013. She also unintentionally became the show's villain when she cheated on her longtime girlfriend with a guy she met in the house.

Since then, Tully has lived a lot of her life in the public eye and has carved out a living as an influencer. A term she really struggles with.

Tully is the host of our brand new podcast, Social Squad, which goes behind-the-scenes of the perfectly curated lives of some of Australia's most successful influencers.

But before we handed her the microphone and got her to ask the questions, Mia had some questions of her own. And when you hear about what Tully has been through, especially in the four weeks leading up to this interview, you’ll understand why.

Here’s part two of Mia’s conversation with Tully...

SUBSCRIBE TO TULLY'S NEW PODCAST SOCIAL SQUAD HERE: https://omny.fm/shows/social-squad/playlists/social-squad

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Tully Smyth: https://www.instagram.com/tee_smyth/

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.