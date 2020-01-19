Why Tory Shepherd Doesn't Want Kids

40 minutes

Why Tory Shepherd Doesn't Want Kids
Tory Shepherd doesn't have kids and if you ask her why she’ll consider telling you that she lost her uterus in a tragic fishing accident.

It's not actually true but she reckons that answer is easier for people to accept than the truth.

Tory is 42 and a prominent Australian journalist who has written a book called On Freedom about women who choose not to have children and the stigma that comes with that choice. 

She joins Mia here to talk about it

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Tory Shepherd

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

