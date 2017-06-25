Tina Arena is Making Her Own Rules.

Tina Arena was the child star who could. From her days as a 9-year-old on Young Talent Time, she matured into one of Australia's most successful singer/songwriters.

Now, 40 years after she first appeared on TV, 'Tiny Tina' reflects on the sacrifices she made. From working 6 days a week, 52 weeks of the year during her Young Talent Time tenure, to making it big in Europe after realising Chains, the 49-year-old is philosophical about the journey that made her.

With an attitude to life that will surprise and delight, Tina Arena talks marriage, the music industry and menopause, and proves why she is such an enduring Australian success story.

