The Woman Who's Lived In The Wild For 8 Years

Mia’s back with more candid conversations that count in 2019, and she’s kicking it off with a woman who couldn’t be more opposite to her.

For the past eight years, Miriam Lancewood and her husband Peter have lived in the wilderness of New Zealand. No phones. No internet. No bed. No refrigerator. No electricity. No concept of time.

They’re completely off the grid. And while that sounds terrifying to some, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

So what happens when you’re thousands of kilometres away from the nearest town and you get sick...or you want to know what time it is and you don’t have a watch or a phone?

As you can imagine, Mia had a lot of questions….

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Miriam Lancewood. Find her book Woman In The Wilderness

