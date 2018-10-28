The Untold Story Of Being James Packer

The past three years of James Packer’s life have not been easy.

In October 2016, the 51-year-old businessman ended his very public engagement to singer Mariah Carey. He’s also battled with an addiction to alcohol. And In March of this year, he resigned from the board of his company Crown, citing mental health reasons.

James has spent his entire life in the spotlight but he’s always remained intensely private. Until now.

James has cooperated on a biography of his life with journalist Damon Kitney, and Damon joins Mia to discuss it...

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Damon Kitney.

Buy his book The Price Of Fortune at apple.co/mamamia

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.