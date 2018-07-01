Lyn Dawson was 33 years old and the mother of two little girls when she went missing in January 1982.

She was married to her high school sweetheart, rugby league star turned teacher, Chris Dawson. They lived on Sydney’s Northern beaches on the same street as Chris’ twin brother Paul and his wife.

But then one day, Chris moved one of his students, 16-year-old Joanne Curtis, into their family home and things were never the same.

Since Lyn’s disappearance in 1982, two coroners found, in 2001 and 2003, that Lyn was murdered by her husband Chris but he has never been charged.

So what happened to Lyn?

That's where award-winning journalist Hedley Thomas comes in, with his investigative podcast The Teacher's Pet...and he joins Mia to talk about it all.

