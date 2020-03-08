The Power of Female Friendship: Mandy & Kate's Story

no filter

a day ago · 47 minutes

The Power of Female Friendship: Mandy & Kate's Story
Back
play Episode

Before they met one another, Kate Jones and Mandy Hose were both pregnant with twins at the same time. They each gave birth prematurely and after white-knuckling their way through the terrifying world of the newborn intensive care unit, eventually got to bring their babies home.

In time, both Mandy and Kate's twins would be diagnosed with additional needs and so began a new life for their two families; lives that neither was prepared for and which would take them both to some really unexpected places. The similarities in their situations are almost unbelievable. 

Somehow, Kate and Mandy found each other and forged a friendship in fire. But oh, how they make each other laugh.

Now they're on No Filter, talking about how they met, and how their friendship has become an unlikely national phenomenon.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find her on Instagram here and get her free weekly column here. 

Guest: Kate Jones and Mandy Hose, Too Peas In A Podcast 

Producer: Melanie Tait 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia, Australia's only women's media company.
You can find more of our award-winning podcasts here

More Episodes

The Power of Female Friendship: Mandy & Kate's Story

47 minutes  ·  a day ago

The M Word: Why So Many Women Are Angry And Weepy

51 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2020

Megan Gale Has Found Her Voice

44 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Gabbie Stroud Has A Few Things She Wants School Parents To Know

46 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2020

Pop Up: How To Launch A Business In Six Weeks

14 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2020

When You Realise Your Parents Aren't Bulletproof

47 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2020

Ellie Cole Defied Expectations

45 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

Meghan, Diana & What Happens When Strong Women Stand Up To The Royals

41 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

Tim Minchin: Success, Failure, Family and Coming Home

43 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

Why Tory Shepherd Doesn't Want Kids

40 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us

33 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Ondine Sherman Wants To Change The Way People See Animal Rights

44 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

Celeste Barber Accidentally Raised $51 Million

50 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Best Of: Gabbie Stroud Broke Up With Teaching

68 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Best Of: Angela Bishop's Life Imploded

54 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

Best Of: When Leigh Sales' World Turned Upside Down

73 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Best Of: The Story Of Marian Keyes

64 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Best Of: How To Spot A Digital Addiction In Your Family

64 minutes  ·  02 Jan 2020

Best Of: How Emotional Labour Makes Women Feel Exhausted

43 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2019

Actress Elsa Pataky Is Officially Sexier Than Her Husband Chris Hemsworth

43 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???