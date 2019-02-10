The Lie Working Mothers Tell

When Christine Armstrong, author of The Mother of All Jobs, became a mother it never occurred to her she would have to give up her job. At the time, she was working in London in a high level corporate job. But after the birth of her first daughter, she realised being full-time mum AND a full-time employee was bloody hard.

So, she started looking for answers. She interviewed other working mothers and found, unsurprisingly, that she wasn’t alone.

Christine realised there was a conspiracy of silence from senior women about "having it all". But that it was the system that was broken, not the people in it.

Three daughters, and a few jobs later, her book, The Mother of All Jobs, was born.

And she joins Mia to talk about it now...

