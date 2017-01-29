The Highs And Lows of Being Georgia Love.

She was a career-driven reporter who was obsessed with work when she was approached to be on The Bachelorette. For Georgia Love, it was the hardest decision she's ever had to make. But, she jumped. Australia watched her take a chance on finding love. And the day after the finale, the day after she'd selected Lee Elliot in front of the entire nation, her mother died.

Georgia Love speaks to Mia Freedman about a year that contained the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. How when opportunities present themselves, you take a leap. And how some days, all you can do is hang in there.

