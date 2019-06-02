Reshaping Women's Faces: Meet Dr Naomi, The Doll Maker

no filter

02 Jun 2019 · 35 minutes

How do you prepare for an interview with a woman who changes people’s faces for a living?

You look at your face for a very long time.

At least that’s what Mia Freedman did before this interview with Dr Naomi McCullum, a woman also known as the doll maker.

Dr. Naomi McCullum is a cosmetic physician who runs a luxury clinic in Sydney called The Manse, where she and her team sculpt women's faces using injectables, fillers, botox, and laser. 

As you can imagine, Mia had a lot of questions...

Just a note, this is a judgment-free interview, so leave your preconceptions at the door.

If you want to hear more from Unity and Dr. Naomi, head to mamamia.com.au/video to see their interview with our incredible video team.

