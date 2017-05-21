Susan Carland On Being A Muslim Feminist

There are many assumptions made about Muslim women. That they are oppressed. Repressed. Distressed. Depressed. Victims of a religion that persecutes them. That there is no way you can be a Muslim and a feminist.

Susan Carland disagrees. A devout Muslim woman, she converted from Christianity when she was a teenager. Now an academic, she has been fighting assumptions ever since. In her book Fighting Hislam - Women, Faith and Sexism, she argues that there are Muslim women who are fighting for gender equality inside their faith and that being Muslim and a feminist are not mutually exclusive.

This interview explores the difference between culture and religion, why Muslims aren't a monolith, and why Islam and feminism can - despite popular opinion - co-exist.



Her book is Fighting Hislam; Women, Faith and Sexism.

